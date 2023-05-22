Niall Horan coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in 2024

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Niall Horan, a former member of One Direction and now solo artist, will be making his way to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on tour next year.

Horan will be bringing "'The Show' Live on Tour" to the Maryland Heights concert venue on July 12, 2024.

At the concert, Horan will perform songs from all three of his solo albums. including his latest album, "The Show," which comes out June 9.

Tickets will go on sale for the North American leg of Horan's tour with a Citi/ AAdvantage presale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. For more information on the presale, click here.

The general sale for tickets will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, June 2, on Niall Horan's website.

The tour kicks off in Belfast in the United Kingdom on Feb. 21, 2024. Horan will tour through the U.K., Europe and Australia, before making his way to the United States where he will perform his first show in Florida on May 29, 2024.

For information on VIP packages for the "'The Show' Live on Tour," click here.