Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is coming to St. Louis, Marthasville this weekend

"Ketchup" with the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

ST. LOUIS — The iconic Oscar Mayer Frankmobile will be hauling buns in St. Louis and Marthasville this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be "Frankmobilia" and whistles handed out at the Schnucks events in Butler Hill and Ballwin. You can expect dice games and a chance to win free coupons for packs of all-beef franks.

Also, if your name is Frank, Francesca or any variation of the name, you can get free coupons with a valid ID.

Events

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show, 513 W S St, Marthasville, MO 63357.

9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Butler Hill Schnucks, 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63128.

1-4 p.m. Sunday at Twin Oaks Schnucks, 1393 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, MO 63021.