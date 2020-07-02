The 92nd annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, but don't fret if you haven't caught up on all of the films nominated yet. We've rounded up the easiest ways to watch this year's Oscar nominated films, and the best part is that you don't even have to leave your couch for some of them.

"Marriage Story," which is up for six awards including best picture, is available on Netflix and can be streamed with a subscription. Many of the films released earlier in the year can be bought or rented on Amazon. Quite a few recently released films are still showing in theaters for those that want a classic movie-going experience.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST. There will be no host for the second year in a row.

Here's the list of every film nominated for an Oscar with information on where to watch them. You may need a subscription to stream some nominees.

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Buy on Google Play, Amazon Prime or Vudu or check tickets and showtimes near you.

"The Irishman"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing (Martin Scorsese), Actor in a Supporting Role (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing and Visual Effects

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Jojo Rabbit"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Scarlett Johansson), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design and Film Editing

Where to watch: Check tickets and showtimes near you

"Joker"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Joaquin Phoenix), Directing (Todd Phillips), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Vudu, Google Play or Youtube or check tickets and showtimes near you.

"Little Women"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Saoirse Ronan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design and Original Score

Where to Watch: Check tickets and showtimes near you

"Marriage Story"

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix or check tickets and showtimes near you

"1917"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Original Score, Visual Effects, makeup and Hairstyling, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Check tickets and showtimes near you

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing (Quenten Tarantino), Actor in a Supporting Role (Brad Pitt), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to Watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Parasite"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing (Bong Joon Ho), Original Screenplay, Production Design, Film Editing and International Feature Film

Where to watch: Buy or rent from Amazon, Google Play or Vudu or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Harriet"

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo) and Original Song ("Stand Up")

Where to Watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Google Play or Vudu or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Bombshell"

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role (Charlize Theron), Actress in a Supporting Role (Margot Robbie) and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Judy"

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role (Renee Zellweger) and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, or Google Play

"Pain and Glory"

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role (Antonio Banderas) and International Feature Film

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Google Play or Vudu or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"The Two Popes"

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role (Jonathan Pryce), Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Hopkins) and Adapted Screnplay

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Nominated for: Actor in a Supporting Role (Tom Hanks)

Where to watch: Check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Richard Jewell"

Nominated for: Actress in a Supporting Role (Kathy Bates)

Where to watch: Check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Knives Out"

Nominated for: Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Check for tickets and showtimes near you

"The Lighthouse"

Nominated for: Cinematography

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Amazon, Vudu, Google Play or YouTube

"Corpus Christi"

Nominated for: International Feature Film (Poland)

Where to watch: Releases in U.S. on March 13, 2020

"Honeyland"

Nominated for: International Feature Film (North Macedonia), Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu, rent or buy on Amazon, Youtube, Google Play or Vudu or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Les Miserables"

Nominated for: International Feature Film (France)

Where to Watch: Rent on Amazon or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"American Factory"

Nominated for: Documentary feature

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

"The Cave"

Nominated for: Documentary feature

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

"The Edge of Democracy"

Nominated for: Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

"For Sama"

Nominated for: Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Stream on Amazon, Rend or buy on Google Play or Vudu

"In the Absence"

Nominated for: Documentary Short Subject

Where to watch: Available on the film's website or check for tickets and showtimes near you

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Nominated for: Documentary Short Subject

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo or AETV (Subscriptions required) or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Life Overtakes Me"

Nominated for: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"St. Louis Superman"

Nominated for: Documentary Short Subject

Where to watch: check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Nominated for: Documentary Short Subject

Where to watch: New York Times website

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu or buy/rent on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu

"I Lost My Body"

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

How to watch: Stream on Netflix

"Klaus"

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

"Missing Link"

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu or rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube

"Toy Story 4"

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film, Original Song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away")

Where to watch: Stream on Disney+ or rent/buy on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

"Dcera (Daughter)"

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Where to watch: Rent on Vimeo or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Hair Love"

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Where to watch: Free on YouTube or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Kitbull"

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Where to watch: Stream on Disney+, free on YouTube or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Memorable"

Nominated for: Animated Short FIlm

Where to watch: check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Sister"

Nominated for: Animated Short FIlm

Where to watch: check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Brotherhood"

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Where to watch: Available on YouTube (In Arabic) or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Nefta Football Club"

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Where to watch: Stream on YouTube or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Saria"

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Where to watch: Available on film's website or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"The Neighbor's Window"

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Where to watch: Stream on YouTube or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"A Sister"

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Where to watch: Stream on YouTube or check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Nominated for: Original Score

Where to watch: Check for tickets and showtimes near you

"Rocketman"

Nominated for: Original Song ("(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again")

Where to watch: Rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube

"Breakthrough"

Nominated for: Original Song ("I'm Standing With You")

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu or HBO or buy on Google Play

"Avengers: Endgame"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to watch: Stream on Disney+ or rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu

"The Lion King"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+ or rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

Nominated for: Makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch: Rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu

"Ad Astra"

Nominated for: Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Rent/buy on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu