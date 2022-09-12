Paw Patrol, CoComelon Live! shows coming to Stifel Theatre

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey and PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” are coming to the Stifel Theatre, and tickets go on sale this week.

ST. LOUIS — Two favorites of children's entertainment are bringing live shows to St. Louis in the next few months.

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey and PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” are coming to the Stifel Theatre, and tickets go on sale this week.

CoComelon, one of the top kid-friendly entertainment channels on YouTube, is taking a Broadway-style musical production to more than 60 cities in North America, including St. Louis. The St. Louis show is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday and general tickets go on sale Friday. Tickets start at $30.

"JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help," the event announcement said. "In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true."

On May 6 and 7, the PAW Patrol crew will be in town for an interactive live stage show where "members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time."

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16. A presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, click here. For more information about the event, click here.