Eckert's Farms hosting myriad of fall events, opening Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins

The start of the fall season means endless activities for the family.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fall is finally here, and so are fall activities at Eckert's Farm.

To celebrate the start of the fall season, on Sept. 22, all three Eckert's Farm locations are opening their pumpkin patches.

Head out to the Eckert's nearest you to find the perfect pumpkin for fall. To pick pumpkins, farm visitors must buy a field access pass. Pumpkins are $0.79 per pound. Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins is open select days from Sept. 22- Oct. 29.

Eckert's Belleville will be open for pumpkin picking seven days a week.

Eckert's Grafton will be open for Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins Tuesday-Sunday.

Eckert's Millstadt will offer Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins Wednesday-Sunday.

In addition to Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins, Eckert's Belleville and Millstadt farms will each be hosting additional events for the fall.

On Saturdays and Sunday through Oct. 1, visit Apple Fest at Eckert's Belleville and Millstadt locations.

Apple Fest is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and celebrates Pick-Your-Own Apples season at Eckert's. Visitors can go on wagon and carnival rides and enjoy a variety of festival foods and live entertainment at Apple Fest. The fest also features activities for children.

Also at Eckert's Millstadt through Saturday, Oct. 29, visitors can rent a private bonfire site for four hours on Friday and Saturday nights. The sites accommodate up to 25 people, and include straw bales for seating. Visitors can bring their own food, or purchase some from Eckert's Farm. Alcohol is not allowed to be brought onto the farm, but hard cider and beer will be available to purchase for visitors 21 and older.

And take a Haunted Wagon Ride through the farm as a family-friendly nighttime activity. Haunted Wagon Rides run from sundown until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights now through Oct. 29 at Eckert's Millstadt Farm. One ride is included with Eckert's Millstadt admission, and are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional rides can be purchased for $6 per person.

More activities at Eckert's Millstadt include a 12-acre corn maze, a petting farm, a 70-foot mine shaft underground slide, miniature golf and Fort Eckert playground. On weekends only, catch Billy Bob's Pig Races and the Jack-O-Lobber Pumpkin Cannon Show.

At Eckert's Belleville Farm, come out for Ektoberfest Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 7-29.

Guests at Ecktoberfest will be able to watch live entertainment, take wagon rides and enjoy festival foods and German music. There will be plenty of activities for children, and the fest will also offer carnival and camel rides and a petting farm in Eckert's Fun Corral from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.