ST. LOUIS —

Have you ever wanted to work alongside wild animals?

The Saint Louis Zoo is hosting two upcoming job fairs to hire a new batch of seasonal workers. It’s looking for responsible and energetic employees, ages 15 and up, who are available to work flexible hours this spring, summer and fall. Wages start at $10.50 per hour.

The job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon in The Living World at the zoo’s north entrance. They will include information about working at the zoo, plus an opportunity for a screening interview. The dress code is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test.

The Zoo offers flexible schedules, free employee parking and an ideal working environment. Some of the positions available include gardeners, food service workers and retail associates.

For more information, visit stlzoo.org/jobs.

Related stories:

RELATED: Saint Louis Zoo celebrates Raja’s 'golden' 27th birthday

RELATED: Adopt an Asian elephant from the Saint Louis Zoo this holiday season

RELATED: Saint Louis Zoo elephant Rani is pregnant