Here's when Schlafly's Stout & Oyster Festival will take place

Admission is free to the event. Guests will pay for their preferred food and beer.

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly's Beer announced Monday the return of its annual Stout & Oyster Festival in St. Louis.

The festival will take place on Friday, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Schlafly Tap Room.

This year, the festival will bring new stouts, stories, live music and more to St. Louis for guests to enjoy. Over 80,000 oysters will be brought in from both East and West coast, 10 exclusive stouts will be available and 20 seasoned oyster shuckers will be live all weekend.

“Stout & Oyster Festival brings the community together to celebrate great beer paired with fresh oysters. It’s a special time for us, and a tradition that we look forward to every year,” CEO Fran Caradonna said. “No one else in the Midwest has an oyster festival of this magnitude, and stouts and oysters are a natural pairing. We are so proud to have this event as a Schlafly staple.”

East and West coast shuckers will offer an array of raw oyster varieties at their raw bars during the weekend. Fried Oysters, Oysters Rockefeller and Oyster Chowder will also be available for purchase.

Admission is free to the event. Guests will pay for their preferred food and beer.

Find more details about Schlafly's Stout & Oyster Festival, menu and live music guests here.