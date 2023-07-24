These St. Louis attractions, shops are celebrating Shark Week

Here's where you can find some 'fin'-tastic celebrations in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — It's a 'Jaw'-some week in the St. Louis area!

From Sunday, July 23, to Sunday, July 30, many St. Louis area attractions and shops are celebrating Shark Week with specials and events.

Here's where you can find some 'fin'-tastic celebrations:

Build-A-Bear

In honor of Shark Week, make a new friend with great white shark! The plush included the official Shark Week logo on its paw pad.

The great white shark dons fun outfits, sounds and scents for you to enjoy.

Purchase a "Be My Chum" T-shirt, 12-inch Leopard Shark, blue flip-flop sandals, a lifeguard outfit or a surfboard to celebrate the fun week.

Visit Build-A-Bear's website to purchase the Shark Week plush.

Duck Donuts

Guests can sink their teeth into a limited-time shark donut assortment at Duck Donuts in honor of Shark Week! From Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30, guests can purchase these shark-themed donuts:

Shark Attack: Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time gummy shark

Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time gummy shark Shark Bite: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle Riptide Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with blue vanilla drizzle

View Duck Donuts' full menu and information here.

Orange Leaf

In celebration of Shark Week, Orange Leaf is offering a new festive topping with its new shark gummy.

The shark gummy will pair perfectly with the variety of delicious frozen yogurt flavors available at the shop!

Orange Leaf is located in Washington, Missouri.

Find more information here.

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

This St. Louis attraction celebrates Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week with many shark-related activities.

Guests can explore Shark Canyon, the aquarium's largest habitat. Visitors can view the Dive Show at Shark Canyon at 1:15 every day but Tuesdays. Divers wear a special scuba mask that allows them to talk to victors and answer questions on sharks.

On the second floor of the aquarium, visitors can reach into the Touch Pool and touch a Bamboo shark or a Coral Catshark. The pool is also home to stingrays, horseshoe crabs and other marine animals.

Young visitors can make their own shark hats inside the Kids Zone all week.

Finally, every day during Shark Week, guests can touch replicas of shark teeth and jaws while learning about the species living on site.

Find more information on the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and Shark Week here.