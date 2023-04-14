5 events to check out this weekend in the St. Louis area

The Today in St. Louis team picked five events for the weekend of April 14-16.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events in the St. Louis area to check out!

The Czech Festival, hosted by the American Czech Educational Center, returns! It's from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the American-Czech Center on Landsdowne. There will be live music as well as Czech dinners of roast duck, roast pork and goulash as well as pastries. You can also try Czech beers, shop for jewelry, play games and experience cultural presentation. The event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, you can experience Armor in Pop Culture with a screening of the 2001 movie "A Knight’s Tale" at the St. Louis Art Museum. The film is set in the 14th century starring Heath Ledger as a peasant squire who poses as a knight and competes in tournaments. The fun starts at 1:30 p.m. at Farrell Auditorium. Admission is $5 but free for members.

Grant’s Farm was supposed to open for the season on Saturday but will now open on Sunday because of anticipated severe weather. It’s the 120th season at the farm. Starting next month, you can catch high-tech drone shows on Friday and Saturday nights. The shows start Memorial Day weekend and cost $12.

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis returns for its spring show. For the first time the market will be held at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis. You can shop more than 100 vendors. There will also be live music, local food and snack vendors. The market opens Friday morning at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.