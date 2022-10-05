Here's a list of beer festivals happening in the St. Louis area this fall

Check out all the Beer Festivals happening around the St. Louis and Metro East area this fall.

ST. LOUIS — Beer festivals are happening all around the St. Louis and Metro East area this fall.

Many restaurants, parks and breweries will be hosting different events throughout the fall featuring local and national beer menus.

Check out a full list of Beer Festivals here:

Missouri

2022 Brew in the Lou

The 10th annual event is hosted by the Lutheran Elementary School Association. It will feature local and national craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and food tastings.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Francis Park

Admission: Varies

Find admission prices and information about the event here.

Fest-of-Ale

Join the Missouri Botanical Garden with local breweries with tasting, live music and commemorative glasses.

When: Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden

Admission: Varies

Find where to buy tickets and admission prices here.

Soulard Oktoberfest

Enjoy live music, authentic German food, a wine garden and beer stands at Soulard's Oktoberfest. Locals and visitors are welcomed to the event and enjoy the vendors, entertainment and beer.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 11 o.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Soulard Farmers Market

Admission: Free (Upgraded VIP tickets available)

Get more information and VIP tickets on Soulard Oktoberfest's website.

St. Louis Beer Fest

The after-hours Beer Fest takes place at the St. Louis Science Center and will feature over 40 breweries and 120 beers. Enjoy access throughout the museum and exhibits while sampling different breweries.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: St. Louis Science Center

Admission: $50 General Admission, $65 VIP Admission

Find more information about the event and what is included in the tickets here.

St. Louis Halloween Beer Festival

This event will feature breweries throughout the Greater St. Louis region, great food and a costume contest in Lafayette Park. The 21 and up event will be able to enjoy all the event has to offer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lafayette Park

Admission: $40 per ticket

Find a list of all the vendors and where to buy tickets here.

Oktoberfest 2022 - The Grove

The Grove-style Oktoberfest includes German food, amusements and entertainment all weekend long. Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery will host the event and is free to the public.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall (4665 Manchester Ave., St. Louis)

Admission: Free

Information about the event is available on their website here.

Illinois

Craft Beer Week

From Collinsville to Alton to Hillsboro, restaurants throughout the Metro East will celebrate Craft Beer Week. This week will highlight and celebrate the best the area has to offer in the craft beer scene.

When: Oct. 15 through Oct. 22

Where: Multiple locations

Admission: Varies

Find all the participating venues and how to celebrate here.

Edwardsville 'Que & Brew 2022

Edwardsville will host their backyard BBQ competition and craft beer festival all weekend long at the end of October. Teams can enter the 'Que competition on their website and locals can enjoy the competition and beer in the City Park. Live music, Kid Zone and a 50/50 raffle will all be a part of the festival.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Edwardsville City Park

Admission: Free! (Food and vendors' prices range)

Enter the BBQ competition and learn more about the event here.