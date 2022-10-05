Here's a list of beer festivals happening in the St. Louis area this fall

ST. LOUIS — Beer festivals are happening all around the St. Louis and Metro East area this fall.
Many restaurants, parks and breweries will be hosting different events throughout the fall featuring local and national beer menus.
Check out a full list of Beer Festivals here:
Missouri
2022 Brew in the Lou
The 10th annual event is hosted by the Lutheran Elementary School Association. It will feature local and national craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and food tastings.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Francis Park
- Admission: Varies
Find admission prices and information about the event here.
Fest-of-Ale
Join the Missouri Botanical Garden with local breweries with tasting, live music and commemorative glasses.
- When: Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Missouri Botanical Garden
- Admission: Varies
Find where to buy tickets and admission prices here.
Soulard Oktoberfest
Enjoy live music, authentic German food, a wine garden and beer stands at Soulard's Oktoberfest. Locals and visitors are welcomed to the event and enjoy the vendors, entertainment and beer.
- When: Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 11 o.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Soulard Farmers Market
- Admission: Free (Upgraded VIP tickets available)
Get more information and VIP tickets on Soulard Oktoberfest's website.
St. Louis Beer Fest
The after-hours Beer Fest takes place at the St. Louis Science Center and will feature over 40 breweries and 120 beers. Enjoy access throughout the museum and exhibits while sampling different breweries.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22
- Where: St. Louis Science Center
- Admission: $50 General Admission, $65 VIP Admission
Find more information about the event and what is included in the tickets here.
St. Louis Halloween Beer Festival
This event will feature breweries throughout the Greater St. Louis region, great food and a costume contest in Lafayette Park. The 21 and up event will be able to enjoy all the event has to offer.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Lafayette Park
- Admission: $40 per ticket
Find a list of all the vendors and where to buy tickets here.
Oktoberfest 2022 - The Grove
The Grove-style Oktoberfest includes German food, amusements and entertainment all weekend long. Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery will host the event and is free to the public.
- When: Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Where: Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall (4665 Manchester Ave., St. Louis)
- Admission: Free
Information about the event is available on their website here.
Illinois
Craft Beer Week
From Collinsville to Alton to Hillsboro, restaurants throughout the Metro East will celebrate Craft Beer Week. This week will highlight and celebrate the best the area has to offer in the craft beer scene.
- When: Oct. 15 through Oct. 22
- Where: Multiple locations
- Admission: Varies
Find all the participating venues and how to celebrate here.
Edwardsville 'Que & Brew 2022
Edwardsville will host their backyard BBQ competition and craft beer festival all weekend long at the end of October. Teams can enter the 'Que competition on their website and locals can enjoy the competition and beer in the City Park. Live music, Kid Zone and a 50/50 raffle will all be a part of the festival.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Edwardsville City Park
- Admission: Free! (Food and vendors' prices range)
Enter the BBQ competition and learn more about the event here.
5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more celebrations are announced. Missed an event? Send us an email.