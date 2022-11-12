St. Louis holiday pop-up bar guide 2022

A beloved annual St. Louis tradition is back in 2022 at several bars and businesses.

ST. LOUIS — The holiday season is upon us and pop-up bars and events are coming to the St. Louis area!

A beloved annual St. Louis tradition is back in 2022 at several bars and businesses.

Grab your Christmas ugly sweater, your friends and your family to enjoy the holiday season with specialty cocktails, games and holiday decor!

12 Bars of Charity

Returning to St. Louis, the 12 Bars of Charity Holiday Pub Crawl is back!

Support local charities and businesses during the pub crawl in St. Louis this holiday season.

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Check-in site at Ballpark Village

Information about charities, businesses and venues is now available on the 12 Bars of Charity website.

Ballpark Village - Tinsel Tavern Holiday Pop-up

A one-of-a-kind holiday pop-up bar will turn the Budweiser Brewhouse into the Tinsel Tavern this holiday season.

The space will include tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday-inspired cocktails, small bites and photo opportunities.

Tinsel Tavern will also host various events including trivia nights and drag brunches throughout the season.

When: 4 p.m. until midnight from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Ballpark Village

For more information about events, tickets and seating, visit the Ballpark Village website.

Miracle STL - Nostalgic Christmas Cocktail pop-up bar

A Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves a holiday-themed menu in a festive setting.

The nostalgic energy of Christmas and the festive decor will be featured at this event.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Miracle STL in St. Louis

Reservations are now available for purchase. Find their menu and book your table here.

Molly's in Soulard - "LIT"

Molly's in Soulard will celebrate the holiday season with the return of "LIT."

The celebration includes craft drinks and small plate menu, including the "12 Drinks of LIT-mas" for customers.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 23 on Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Molly's in Soulard

Tickets are available now for the pop-up experience. Purchase tickets and find more information about the event here.

POWERplex - Dasher's Dive Bar

Enjoy an immersive Christmas experience with Christmas-themed cocktails, snacks and decor.

Dasher's Dive Bar includes a Christmas-themed gameshow and Christmas karaoke!

When: Select dates from Friday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Dec. 23

Where: POWERplex in Hazelwood, Missouri

Information and tickets are now available on POWERplex's website.

Piper Palm House - Frosted: A Holiday Cocktail Experience

Piper Pam House will turn into a winter wonderland this December.

The event will feature live entertainment, food trucks and holiday-inspired cocktails.

When: Thursday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park

Entry to Frosted is free, no reservation is needed. Find more information about the event here.

Planter's House - Sippin' Santa

A tiki-themed holiday pop-up bar will be available at Planter's House in Lafayette Square.

Enjoy a tiki-themed holiday menu this season with unique cocktails and food.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Planter's House in Lafayette Square

Reservations open on Saturday, Nov. 12 for Sippin' Santa. Find information and reserve your table here.

St. Louis Union Station - Grand Hall Holiday Bar

The Grand hall will be decorated for the holidays to enjoy through the evening at the St. Louis Union Station.

Five specialty cocktails and souvenir glasses and mugs will be available.

When: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: St. Louis Union Station

Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the evening. Information about the event is available on their website.

St. Louis Union Station - Sleigh Shed

The St. Louis Union Station is hosting a new season pop-up experience, the Sleigh Shed.

The Train Shed restaurant will transform into a holiday destination with creative cocktails and dining available.

Enjoy all that St. Louis Union Station has to offer including the St. Louis Wheel, Aquarium, holiday market and The Polar Express Train Ride.

When: Friday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 31. Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Union Station

Information about tickets, menus and events is located on their website.