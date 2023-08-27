St. Louis Labor Council shakes things up with a new festival instead of annual parade

The council represents 85,000 workers across the St. Louis area.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Labor union members are flipping the script on Labor Day celebrations and gathered in Florissant to take action.

Instead of their usual Labor Day Parade, a more intimate event with a big purpose. Labor union families could bring their families to enjoy food, drinks, live music and even games like Tug-A-War.

The St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White says it's all an effort to form more comradery and advocate for increased diversity across construction jobs.

"We've had the parade for many years and this year we decided to do something more for the members," said White.

The council's focal point right now is making construction groups more diverse.

"So one of the things we're trying to do is work with communities to get different statutes passed to have more minority participation on the job," said White.

White says that's in addition to advocating for workers to make a living wage.

Dozens of local unions were represented Sunday including teachers, firemen and pipefitters.

"We work when it's zero degrees, we're out there making sure you have your air conditioning and heat," said Fred Searcy Jr.

Searcy represents the Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters as the director of minority recruitment. It's a job he's been doing for the last 44 years and one he wants to see more minorities be a part of the trade.

"Historically the union has been accused of not bringing in minorities. So we're changing that and I'm here to help get inclusion in our locals [chapters]. I want the people to know that look like us that we are included in the unions," said Searcy.

Of those who were invited to Sunday's festival were Missouri politicians. White says it's all an effort to have more conversations with the state's decision-makers.

"There's been politicians in the past that have gone after legislation because I don't think they understand what we stand for. Some of that legislation could hurt us," said White.

Overall St. Louis Labor Council wants people in the community to do one thing after today's festival.

"Thank a union member, that's what Labor Day is all about," said White.

The St. Louis Labor Council currently represents 85,000 workers.