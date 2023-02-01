St. Louis' Lutheran Hour Ministries wins award for float in Rose Parade

The St. Louis organization has been represented in the Rose Parade 72 times.

PASADENA, Calif. — A St. Louis institution was an award-winner at Monday's Tournament of Roses Parade.

Lutheran Hour Ministries, participating in their 72nd Rose Parade, won a Director's Award for the stained glass and the lambs depicted on their float, which is titled "A New Day with Jesus."

As a result, Lutheran Hour Ministries got a special banner for their float. The parade was carried Monday morning live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

Lutheran Hour Ministries returned this year with a float titled “A New Day with Jesus.”

Associate Director of External Relations Nicole Heerlein provided 5 On Your Side photos she took of the organization’s float.

The annual Rose Parade parade, known best for its intricate and elaborately decorated floats, typically helps ring in the new year on Jan. 1.

This year, for only the 20th time in its 134-year history, the event took place on Jan. 2 instead. That's because the Tournament of Roses Association has a longstanding tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday so as not to interfere with worship services.

The parade began in 1890.