5 weekend events you don’t want to miss in St. Louis

From Chinese Culture Days to an Earth Day celebration, our Today in St. Louis team picks their favorite things to do this weekend, April 21-23.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Calling all cosplayers! Anime St. Louis is back at the St. Charles Convention Center for a weekend of anime and manga-focused fun. For almost 20 years, Anime St. Louis has brought industry guests, vendor exhibitors, creative cosplays, and interactive programming to the area. Opening ceremonies start at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Daily passes start at $35. The convention runs through Sunday.

Even though 420 has come and gone, you can still celebrate. The Loop 420 Fest runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the University City Loop. You can shop from local artists, see street performances and enjoy food and drinks. The event is for those 21 and older, but consumption and/or sales of cannabis is prohibited.

You can take your furry friend down to Bar K this weekend for the 2023 Bar K Beer Fest. Your pup will enjoy unlimited playtime while your sample for more than 40 beers. Admission starts at $30, and attendees will receive a Bar K Beer Fest souvenir tasting cup. The festival is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Chinese Culture Days returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. There will be Chinese cultural performances including flying dragon dances and acrobatic shows. It begins with the grand parade with a 70-foot dancing dragon. You can visit the festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You can celebrate Earth Day in Forest Park this weekend. The St. Louis Earth Day Festival offers education about sustainable products from local businesses plus local entertainment and eats from local restaurants. It takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Muny grounds. There is also a free shuttle offered by Washington University running from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.