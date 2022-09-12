Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend

The Today in St. Louis team picked the best events for the weekend of Dec. 9-11.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes.

Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds will go to Youth in Need. Clowning for Kids runs Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Wink Annex on Virginia Avenue in south St. Louis.

Air Cool Antiques is teaming up with 4 Hands Brewery to stuff the bus with toys for kids in need. A holiday parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. It starts at the brewery and then heads north on Tucker to Market. It stops at Kiener Plaza then goes south on Broadway before heading back to the brewery.

4 Hands has been collecting toys all week and anyone who brings in a new, unwrapped toy will get a free pint. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots.

Take a trip to the Forever Vintage Christmas Market at the Belle Claire Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Belleville. Vendors from across the country will be selling various items, including antiques. The market begins Friday at 3 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 on Friday and $5 on the weekend.

Sip and shop for shelter animals! On Saturday you can visit Care STL for an evening of drinks, treats, shopping and live music. Admission is free, but a donation of just $5 gets you a special Care cup, and your first drink is free! The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the adoption shelter on Walnut Place. There will be photos with Santa starting at 5 p.m. and shelter tours from 4-6 p.m.