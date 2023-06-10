What's happening in St. Louis this weekend?

As you begin to make plans for the weekend, here are a few events happening around The Lou from the Today in St. Louis team.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is where the Best of Missouri Market kicks off Friday. More than 120 Missouri vendors will offer hand-crafted items. There's also a kids’ corner with a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo. The event starts Friday at noon and reopens Saturday and Sunday at 9 in the morning. Tickets cost 16 dollars per adult and less for children and garden members.

Saturday morning, downtown St. Louis will turn into a sea of pink for the 14th annual Sista Strut Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at 15th and Chestnut with a pep rally. It will be followed by a 3K walk and a car parade. The goal of the initiative is to bring awareness about how breast cancer affects the African-American community and women of color.

Saturday you can check out the second annual Vendor Fair and Pumpkin Festival at the Relleke Pumpkin Patch in Granite City. The festival includes everything from games to face painting and pick-your-own crops. There will be more than 60 local vendors, and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Grant's Farm is kicking off its month-long Fall Fest on Saturday. There will be special fall activities, a corn maze, and a fireworks display. You can check it out every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 4.

Then, Halloween Nights starts Friday. A $12 ticket includes haunted tram rides, festive snacks and drink specials, and access to the Scare Zone and Monster Mash Dance Party. It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sundays through Oct. 29.