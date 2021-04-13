Streets of St. Charles summer events return May 5

Trio of outdoor activities — Beale Street Market, Concert Series and Yoga on Beale — unveil schedules, performers and details

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Outdoor festivities are making a big comeback at Streets of St. Charles with the return of the popular Beale Street Market, Beale Street Concert Series and Yoga on Beale. The monthly events will begin in May and run through the summer months, with markets and concerts extending into October.

The Beale Street Market kicks off on Wednesday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and features a variety of local farmers, artists and craft vendors. All markets will be held the first Wednesday of each month, May through October: May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

The ever-popular Beale Street Concert Series is presented in partnership with Y98 and the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau. As in previous years, concerts take place on the second Wednesday each month from 6 to 8 p.m., May through October. The lineup:

May 12: No Diggity

June 9: That 80s Band

July 14: Queens Blvd.

Aug. 11: Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys

Sept. 8: Dr. Zhivegas

Oct. 13: Trixie Delight

Concert attendance is free, and food and drink will be available on Beale Street from the many restaurants at Streets of St. Charles. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No outside food, drink or coolers are allowed.

Yoga on Beale is also returning for the 2021 season, with sunrise sessions led by YogaSix the second Saturday of each month, May through September from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Practices will take place May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. There is a $5 fee for participation, with the proceeds benefiting a local charity.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to Streets of St. Charles for these events, which have become a beloved part of the summer for so many people in the community,” said Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing for Cullinan Properties. “Everyone is ready to get back out and enjoy time with friends and family.

“Our 2021 event schedule truly offers something for everyone, whether it’s great music, browsing all the local fare at the markets and shops, spending time on the yoga mat or enjoying a great meal at one of our restaurants. We look forward to seeing everyone and enjoying a fantastic season together.”

Free parking for all events is available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and South Main Street. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Visit www.streetsofstcharles.com for more information.

