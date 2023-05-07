Heading to Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour?' Here's what you need to know

It's been a long time coming... but it's here! Taylor Swift will headline two shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a long time coming... but it's here!

Taylor Swift will headline two shows as part of her "The Eras Tour" on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Fans will be Enchanted to see Swift after waiting months since the start of her shows back in March.

Are you ...Ready For It? Here's your guide to The Eras Tour:

Important Times

Parking gates will open at 2:30 p.m. each day. Make sure to purchase your parking tickets in advance, according to the stadium.

Those with VIP packages including "It's Been A Long Time Coming" and "Karma Is My Boyfriend" can enter the stadium starting at 3:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Swifties to enter.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts Gracie Abrams and MUNA taking the stage.

Taylor Swift will take the stage between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will perform for around 3 hours in total.

Merchandise

While fans can’t grab a Cardigan, they can grab other Taylor Swift merchandise throughout the weekend.

The Eras Tour will have a merchandise truck for fans in Lot M of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. On Friday and Saturday, the merchandise truck will only be open to guests with parking passes for their respective days. The truck will open at 2:30 p.m.

Merchandise will also be found inside the stadium throughout the concert for purchase.

Weather

It may not be Teardrops On Her Guitar, but a few raindrops when Taylor Swift takes the stage Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Scattered showers could be in the general area. The showers are not expected to turn into a steady midnight rain later Friday night. Any rain that falls is not expected to be heavy, you'll be able to Shake It Off.

Temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80 for the opening act.

There is still a rain chance Saturday, but it is mostly farther south of Kansas City and during the first part of the day.

There may even be some clearing in time for a pretty sunset and perhaps a bit of Lavender Haze.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s.

Parking

Parking tickets must be purchased in advance, according to the stadium. The tickets currently cost $47 per vehicle.

Fans can Tay-gate at the Truman Sports Complex, but only for those with tickets to the concert. Those without a ticket will not be permitted into the lot.

The stadium warns guests may not remain in the lots or outside the stadium once Taylor Swift has taken the stage. If you do not have a ticket, you will be asked to leave the Truman Sports Complex.

If you are using a rideshare app for your Getaway Car, the stadium advises of drop-off and pick-up locations for fans.

"Rideshare and drop-off vehicles should enter Gate 2 off of Blue Ridge Cutoff and follow signage and staff directions to drop off passengers in Lot J. Following drop-off, those vehicles will exit the Truman Sports Complex via Gate 7," the stadium said.

Pick-up vehicles can begin staging in Lot J beginning at 9 p.m.

Find a full map and more information on parking here.

Activities

Swift Street (Taylor's Version)

You’ll never want to walk another street again.

Take a trip to north Kansas City to get an Instagram-worthy photo with two street names renamed in honor of Taylor Swift.

Head to the corner of Armour Road and Swift Street to see Taylor’s Version of the honorary streets. Armour Road has been renamed “Cornelia Street” and Swift Street to “Swift Street (Taylor’s Version)."

💖💖ATTENTION SWIFTIES💖💖



Mayor Bryant DeLong of North Kansas City is excited to announce that Swift Street in #NKC is now Swift Street (Taylor’s Version).



📸 Come snap a selfie in #NKCtaylorsversion in preparation for the #erastour stop in KC from July 7-8.#taylorswift pic.twitter.com/iFU0LjK7Ng — North Kansas City (@cityofnkc) June 22, 2023

Laser Taylor Swift

The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium is hosting “Laser Taylor Swift” July 6-8 for Swifites to enjoy. There are multiple shows each day to grab tickets to.

The show takes her biggest hits and brings them to life with laser lights. Some hits include, “Anti-Hero,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Willow” and more!

Union Station Members can purchase a ticket for $5 while general admission is $10.

Find more information about the show here.

Union Station

Show off your Style with some AlphaLit photo ops that have been installed at Union Station in Kansas City through Sunday. Visit the building between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. for your photo, no tickets are required.

Union Station will make the whole place shimmer and light up purple ahead of The Eras Tour stop. It will be lit up from sunset to sunrise on both Friday and Saturday nights.

KC Wine Co

Champagne problems? Can’t make it to the show?

KC Wine Co in Kansas City will host a free music bingo: Taylor Swift Edition on Saturday, July 8. The event is open to those 21 years old and older.

Find more information here.