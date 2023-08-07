'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo coming to Stifel Theatre

Caputo, an acclaimed medium who can talk to communicate with people who have died, is coming to Stifel Theatre on Nov. 2.

ST. LOUIS — Theresa Caputo, the woman formerly known as the "Long Island Medium", is coming to St. Louis this fall.

Caputo, an acclaimed medium who can talk to communicate with people who have died, is bringing "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" to Stifel Theatre on Nov. 2.

The show will feature Caputo telling stories of her life and providing comfort to audience members through healing messages given by their loved ones who have died, a news release about the show said.

Caputo is well-known from her former show, "The Long Island Medium" which premiered on TLC in 2011. The showed follow Caputo, a mom living on Long Island and her encounters as someone that can communicate with the dead. The show's final episode aired in 2019.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” said Theresa Caputo in the release. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand Spirit communication.”

The show will have a full-stage video screen to make sure all attendees get an up-close experience no matter where their seats are, the release said.

Tickets for "The Experience" go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 11 through Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $39.75 and range in value. Click here for the ticket link on Ticketmaster.

For more information on "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" go to Caputo's website by clicking here.