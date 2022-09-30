Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites

The TISL morning team shares their favorite picks to get out and about for the weekend.

ST. LOUIS — October is upon us! It's the first weekend in October, and there are plenty of events to mark the first weekend of spooky season.

Check out Today in St. Louis' top five favorite events happening this weekend in the St. Louis area.

Brookdale Farms' haunted hayride and corn maze massacre at Eureka Fear Fest

Friday is opening night at Eureka Fear Fest with Brookdale Farms' annual haunted hayride and corn maze massacre. The haunt goes from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through October 29. Tickets are $29. Go if you dare!

Saint Louis Zoo's Zootoberfest

Pretzels and pints are on tap to celebrate the season at the Saint Louis Zoo’s annual “Zootoberfest.” The two-weekend event features German food, music, kids’ activities, and a Biergarten. Visit Zootoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday. It’s free!

Sista Strut 3k

Breast cancer awareness months kicks off this weekend, and you can support local women of color fighting the disease at the Sista Strut Walk and Car Parade happening Saturday in downtown St. Louis. 5 On Your Side’s Kelly Jackson will emcee. A pep rally kicks off the event at 8 a.m. near 15th Street and Chestnut Street. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Learn more here.

Purina's Incredible Dog Challenge

The country’s best canine competitors will face off at Purina Farms in Gray Summit this weekend. The Incredible Dog Challenge’s national finals will feature tons of on-field action plus a biergarten, giveaways and a special appearance from the St. Louis City SC. The event runs Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. for the qualifier and practice round and Saturday from 10:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. for the competition. The challenge is free to attend, but parking is $10.

Stray Rescue of Saint Louis' Howl-O-Ween

They’re putting the howl in Halloween. On Saturday, you can join Stray Rescue at the downtown Wheelhouse for the 2nd annual Howl-o-Ween brunch and yappy hour. The event is free and features themed cocktails, giveaways and a costume contest. There will also be a screening of Hocus Pocus 2, which released Friday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and benefits Stray Rescue. After noon, attendees must be 21 and older.