The Today in St. Louis team gives a short list of events to check out this weekend.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The weekend is upon us and so are a number of spooky and festive events happening in the St. Louis area.

The Today in St. Louis team has rounded up their favorite events happening this weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Hidden Valley Fall Fest & Ski Swap

A week before the start of winter ski season head to Hidden Valley for a fall festival! The ski resort is celebrating 40 years with a Fall Fest & Ski Swap. The event features live music, a hiring fair and local refreshments. The attraction’s winter kick-off is next week, but at the fall fest you can shop discounted winter gear. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Click here to learn more.

Old Webster Walktober Fest

Explore old Webster Groves this weekend during the Old Webster Walktober Fest. The family-friendly Oktoberfest-themed weekend kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes all day, then picks back up Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. You’re invited to shop, dine, listen to music, have fun and discover all that historic downtown Webster Groves has to offer. Click here to learn more.

Collinsville Rec Club Haunted Hayride

This weekend it’s getting creepy in Collinsville. The Collinsville Recreation Club is holding its 4th annual Haunted Hayride on Friday and Saturday (and Oct. 21-22) from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Enjoy the ride through the Field of Screams at the club on South Mulberry Road. Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6-15 and $15 for anyone older than 16. Children younger than 5 are free! Click here to learn more.

Light the Night Walk

Thousands of walkers will circle Forest Park this weekend in memory of and in honor of a loved one affected by leukemia and lymphoma. The Light the Night Walk has been held for decades and continues to have a profound effect on the community. Food trucks will offer food and drink for purchase. The walk is approximately one-mile long. The event takes place Saturday night at Cricket Field in Forest Park. Registration and festival activities begin at 5 p.m. with a survivor's ceremony at 7:15 p.m., and the walk starting at 7:30 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Crestwood 75th Anniversary Celebration

Join Crestwood in celebrating Crestwood's 75th anniversary Saturday! The celebration kicks off with the "Pumpkin Pi 5K" at 8 a.m. and a parade along Watson Road will take place at noon Saturday. You can join in on the fun after the parade with the Taste of Crestwood, which invites you to enjoy live music, food and memories of Crestwood. The celebration rounds out with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Boo at the Zoo

Get your spook on at Saint Louis Zoo's Boo at the Zoo! The nightly celebration goes from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Oct. 14 - Oct. 30 and is a family-friendly activity. Enjoy all the Halloween decorations the Zoo has to offer, enjoy live music on Friday and Saturday nights and check out the fall-themed menu items while walking through the Zoo. Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

Frights & Heights at the Gateway Arch

The Gateway Arch is getting a spooky makeover. Visit the Gateway Arch in Downtown St. Louis from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday for a Halloween Party! This family-friendly event includes a "Trick or Tram" ride to the top of the Arch, face painting, balloon animals, live music and so much more! Click here to buy your tickets and learn more.