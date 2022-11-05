Chili, hard cider, free beer and more this weekend

The Today in St. Louis team picks top weekend events for Nov. 4-6.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's the first weekend of November, and there are lots of events to celebrate the remainder of the fall season. Just don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

Cheers to the harvest! Schlafly’s annual Full Moon Festival is Saturday at the Schlafly Bottleworks Brew Pub in Maplewood. This free, family-friendly event features a chili cook-off and a pig roast. They are also collecting canned food all weekend to donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. You can get one can of free beer for every two cans you donate. The Full Moon fun kicks off Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Click here to learn more about the Full Moon Festival.

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with the Missouri History Museum Saturday and Sunday. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with food, drinks, traditional art and altar displays and a special procession at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Kids can make fun crafts to commemorate the holiday and have their face or arms painted. On Saturday, Spanish storytelling happens at 1 p.m. Catch a presentation about the basics of Dia De Los Muertos at noon Sunday. The festival is in collaboration with multiple local Latinx organizations. Click here to learn more about the Missouri History Museum's Dia De Los Muertos Festival.

Eckert’s Farm has come a long way since the original farm was built in the late 1800s. It’s expanded to multiple farms with pick your own fruits, hayrides, mazes and more. At celebrations this weekend, you’ll be hard pressed not to have a great time at a new addition in Belleville. The Belleville farm will host its inaugural Hard Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5:30 p.m. Enjoy this indoor/outdoor festival at the Cider Shed and try out some of the delicious apple-themed foods and drinks offered for purchase. Food and drinks will be available to purchase but the event is free. Click here to learn more about the cider festival.

The 31st Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival is underway, and it showcases a variety of films across several venues. From Nov. 3 until Nov. 13, you can check out documentaries and shorts like “Education, Uninterrupted” by St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan. Sultan's film captures the struggles of home learning. ”Education, Interrupted” will be shown on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Webster University’s Webster Hall. That address is 470 E. Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves. There are nine theater venues around St. Louis showing the films, and individual tickets start at $15. Click here to learn more about St. Louis International Film Festival.

For the first time ever there’s a new Hot Wheels experience in St. Charles. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party is Saturday and Sunday at the St. Charles Family Arena. You can watch your favorite trucks light up the floor in competitions and battles, enjoy a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels giveaways. Tickets are $25. Click here to learn more about the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party in St. Charles.

Visit downtown Belleville Saturday and celebrate one of the greatest pairings of all time — art and wine! For the Main Street’s Art and Wine Walk, you can start on the trolley before strolling down Main Street while sampling wines and viewing local art. Attendees receive a commemorative wine tumbler for sampling. Tickets are $35 if you buy them before Saturday and $40 if you wait until the weekend. The event runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to learn more about the Belleville Art and Wine Walk.