Weekend top picks from Today in St. Louis

Here’s a look at some great events happening this weekend picked by the TISL team.

ST. LOUIS — It's the first official weekend of fall, and there are plenty of events to celebrate.

While the temperatures might be warm on Saturday, they cool down Sunday, and both days are perfect chances to get out and visit some of the great festivals happening in the St. Louis area compiled by the TISL team.

If you’re hungry for fun, visit Ballpark Village for the Taste of St. Louis. This is a free food event runs Friday through Sunday, and It showcases more than 30 of the city’s best restaurants. There’s also live music and a marketplace with local vendors. To learn more, click here.

Things are getting spooky at Six Flags with Fright Fest! By day the park features family friendly attractions and activities for kids of all ages. The fun tuns to fear at night when the park transforms with a creepy graveyard, freaks unleashed, scare zones, Halloween-themed shows and more. Fright Fest runs through October 30. To learn more, click here.

It’s time to put on your lederhosen! Oktoberfest in St. Charles is back at Frontier Park this weekend. The family-friendly event features German-inspired food, drinking, dancing, music, and all kinds of entertainment. There’s even a wiener-takes-all dachshund races. The festival runs through Sunday. To learn more, click here.

After a two-year hiatus, the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival in Soulard is back. It runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and runs 11 a.m. To 8 p.m. Sunday at Soulard Park next to the farmer’s market. For three days, St. Louis will be immersed in the rich and vibrant Hispanic arts and culture—from bands, authentic food, folk dancers, a Colombian themed event, and crafts. To learn more, click here.

It’s all about the dogs this weekend at Ladue’s Tilles Park For the APA’s 30th annual Canine Carnival. This Sunday from 11 am. to 3 p.m. you can enjoy canine contests, music, food trucks, kid activities, a beer garden, prizes, and more. Tickets are $20 for adults while kids and pets are free. Proceeds help the APA provide hope, healing, and homes for thousands of pets each year. To learn more, click here.