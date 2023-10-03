Top weekend picks from Today in St. Louis: March 11-12, 2023

Need plans this weekend? The Today in St. Louis team is sharing some of its favorite weekend events.

ST. LOUIS — There’s a lot happening in the St. Louis area this weekend. Here are some of our top picks from the Today in St. Louis morning crew!

Saturday, the Maryland Heights Fire Department is hosting a family moving night. Flicks with Firefighters is at Station No. 2 on Dorsett Road. The feature film is "DC League of Super Pets." They’ll provide popcorn, water and Capri Suns, but don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 5:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival kicks off this Sunday at Marcus Cinema in Des Peres. It’s a mix of American and international films. Sunday’s lineup starts with the French film "Farewell Mr. Haffman," followed by the documentary "Bernstein’s Wall," looking at the life of the classical music figure Leonard Bernstein. A single movie ticket costs $12, but you can also buy tickets in packs of four and eight. The festival runs through Thursday.

This is also a big weekend for St. Patrick’s Day events. The downtown St. Patrick’s Day fun starts Saturday. The parade starts at Aloe Plaza at Union Station. It goes down Market Street and ends at Broadway and Clark. The parade steps off at noon.

In north St. Louis County, Florissant is hosting its second annual St. Patrick’s Parade and 5K run. Activities start at 9 a.m. with the parade set to begin at noon. It begins at Duchesne Elementary School on New Florissant Road.

There are St. Patrick’s Day celebrations all across the Bi-State. You can enjoy festivals in Belleville, Cottleville and Creve Coeur.

And next week, Dogtown is hosting its big parade on St. Patrick’s Day. Join 5 On Your Side as we will be there for the St. Patrick's Day Hibernian Parade.