Trevor Noah bringing 'Off the Record' comedy tour to St. Louis

The host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Stifel Theatre in 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Trevor Noah is bringing his "Off the Record" comedy tour to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre in 2023.

The South African comedian is most known for being the host of the Emmy Award-winning satirical news show "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and the author of New York Times bestselling autobiography "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

Noah, who succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of the Comedy Central show in 2015, announced in September he would be leaving the show to return to standup.

He will take the Stifel Theatre stage, one of several stops on the U.S. leg of his 2023 tour, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday. The cost of tickets ranges from $36.50 to $112.

Click here to sign up for the presale, which goes live 11 a.m. Wednesday.