Watch Live: Military flyover to honor New Orleans area healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Air Force is saying thank you to front line workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana with a special flyover of some medical complexes in New Orleans Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, two massive B-52 "Stratofortresses" and will take flight from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, soar over medical centers around the city and then make their way to Baton Rouge to do the same.

They will be accompanied by F-15 Strike Eagles from the 159th Fighter Wing out of New Orleans.

It's part of the "Air Force Salutes" program to say thank you to healthcare professionals, essential workers and volunteers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squadron will start from the airbase in Belle Chasse at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Approximate flyover times are:

9:35 Ochsner Hospital for Children

9:36 Tulane Medical Center

9:40 New Orleans East Hospital

9:42 Ochsner Baptist A Campus

9:43 Children's Hospital New Orleans

9:48 Touro Infirmary

9:49 University Medical Center North

9:52 Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9:52 New Orleans City Hall

The flights will last about 10 to 20 minutes each. Residents are encouraged to step outside to watch but must maintain strict social distancing, Air Force officials said.

After the New Orleans route, the squadron will fly to Baton Rouge, where they'll fly over the state capitol building, Tiger Stadium and hospitals around noon.

The pilots are from the Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish and the Louisiana Air National Guard.

“We thank the dedicated men and women who are on the frontline combating the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr., 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander. “The special bomber demonstrations are not only a tribute to these individuals, but also serve as a visible reminder of Americans’ solidarity and drive during a very challenging time.”

The Blue Angels, the Navy's elite flight demonstration squadron, will also fly over New Orleans at a later date as part of the America Strong initiative, according to reports.

Final route times will be released closer to the flyover date, Air Force officials said.

