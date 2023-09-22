What's happening in St. Louis this weekend?

Need weekend plans? Today in St. Louis has got you covered.

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do this weekend all over the Bi-State celebrating many cultures and people.

Friday night, music will take over the streets of Ferguson with the Ferguson StreetFest. It kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday. The fest on South Florissant features food vendors and live performances from musicians around the region.

You can dust off your lederhosen in St. Charles and celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend. It starts Friday at 4 p.m., but all weekend long there will be Bavarian-themed including a parade, a wiener dog derby, brat-eating contest, and a stein hosting competition. There are also kids’ activities including pumpkin painting and shows for the little ones. It’s all happening at Frontier Park.

St. Louis native Cedric the Entertainer will be at Hi-Pointe Theatre for a book signing. He’s teaming up with Left Bank Books to introduce his first novel, Flipping Boxcars. He’ll also discuss his book with writer and Washington University professor G’ra Asim. Tickets cost $40 and include admission and the signed book.

The St. Louis Blues are hosting a new "Blues and Brews" outdoor street party. It starts Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. There will be a concert by Chris Lane. There will also be appearances by current and former Blues players. There will be food trucks, but you do have to be 21 and older and tickets cost $20.

The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Heritage Festival is back in Soulard this weekend. It's a chance to immerse yourself in Hispanic cultures—from folk dancers to live music, to food. The event is family-friendly and free, running 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

