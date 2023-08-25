What to know about the Evolution Festival in Forest Park

A new music festival is set to kick off this weekend in Forest Park with live music, barbecue and bourbon. Here's what you need to know.

The Evolution Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. The two-day festival will include live music and local barbecue and bourbon brands for festival-goers to enjoy.

Here's what you need to know:

When is the festival?

The festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with the first concert beginning each day around 3 p.m.

Where is the festival?

The festival will take place in Forest Park in an area known as Langenberg Field. It is located directly behind the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

According to their website, the best address to use for the Main Entrance is across the street from the Dennis and Judith Jones Education & Visitors Center at 5595 Grand Drive.

Who is performing?

Saturday, Aug. 26:

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

Brittany Howard

Cautious Clay

Modern English

Nikki Lane

The Sugarhill Gang

Punk Landy Apple

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Brandi Carlile

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Ice Cube

Morgan Wade

Michigander

The Nude Party

Smidley

Carriers

The Knuckles

Yard Eagles

Click here to view set times for all the performers.

Are tickets still available?

General admission and VIP tickets are still available for the festival.

Weekend general admission tickets start at $169.50 and include entry on both does and access to the stages, food and beverages, merchandise and sponsor areas.

Single-day general admission tickets start at $89.50.

VIP and other packages vary by price.

Find more information about ticket prices and how to get yours here.

What kind of food and drinks will be available?

The festival will feature local favorite barbecue shops including Sugarfire Smokehouse, Gobble Stop SmokeHouse, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, Five Aces Barbecue and Vegan Deli and Butcher.

Drinks will also be available from local bourbon brands such as Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, Blood Oath, Wild Turkey and more.