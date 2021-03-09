Where you can do yoga inside a Vincent van Gogh painting

Participants can expect an hour-long yoga flow class for all ages and skill levels

ST. LOUIS — Have you ever dreamed of being inside of your favorite painting? What about doing yoga inside of a painting?

Well, get excited. Because now you can bend, stretch and release your tension inside "The Starry Night" painting from Vincent van Gogh.

The “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened outside the Saint Louis Galleria this summer.

The new yoga experience begins on Oct. 21 and runs each Thursday until Nov. 11 from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Participants can expect an hour-long yoga flow class for all ages and skill levels.

The immersive Van Gogh experience was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a 3D world that “exhilarates the senses."

Each participant will be allowed time to explore the exhibit before the yoga session begins.

The event is led by a nonprofit called Yoga Buzz. The organization was founded in St. Louis seven years ago.

"It feels like you are in the painting. It is the coolest thing," said Jessica LaBozzetta, Yoga Buzz events coordinator. "The 60-minute yoga class is in the largest room so the focus is really all the incredible art on the floors and the walls."

For those art and yoga lovers who want a more intimate experience, this is ideal because with admission you are able to explore the exhibit as long as you want.

"Yoga teaches how to still the mind, connect the heart and live life with greater ease," LaBozzetta told 5 On Your Side.

Guests need to bring their own towel, mat, and water bottle.

To purchase tickets, visit the Van Gogh St. Louis website. As of Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. the first two classes were sold out, but the final two were still open.

If you can't make it to the Van Gogh Yoga sessions but are interested in doing a future yoga class with Yoga Buzz click here.