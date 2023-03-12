Fabulous Fox announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series lineup

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the showstopping lineup for its 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series, with shows including "Wicked," "Frozen" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."
The eight-show season will kick off in September as the theatre celebrates its 40th anniversary. Also on the docket are "Hadestown," "Six," "Tootsie" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Here's the full lineup of shows and dates:
- Ain't too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Sept. 20-Oct. 2, 2022
- Hadestown: Oct. 11-23, 2022
- Frozen The Musical: Nov. 2-13, 2022
- Six: Jan. 24-Feb. 5, 2023
- To Kill a Mockingbird: Feb. 28-March 12, 2023
- Tootsie: March 21-April 2, 2023
- Jesus Christ Superstar: May 9-21, 2023
- Wicked: April 12-May 7, 2023
Season ticket packages of seven or eight shows go on sale June 6. The eight-show package includes Wicked. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later.
The Fox also is hosting seven shows as season specials:
- A Christmas Carol: Dec. 1-4, 2022
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Dec. 11, 2022
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 16-17, 2022
- Elf: Dec. 20-24, 2022
- Beautiful - The Carole King Musical: Jan. 6-8, 2023
- Les Miserables: Jan. 17-22, 2023
- Blue Man Group: Feb. 10-12, 2023
Go to the Fabulous Fox website for more details.
The theatre recently announced a rollback of COVID-19 policies. Guests no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test to see a show at the theatre.
For more information on the theatre's current policies, click here. Individual shows may also have varying protocols.