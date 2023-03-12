Fabulous Fox announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series lineup

The eight-show season will kick off in September as the theatre celebrates its 40th anniversary.

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the showstopping lineup for its 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series, with shows including "Wicked," "Frozen" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The eight-show season will kick off in September as the theatre celebrates its 40th anniversary. Also on the docket are "Hadestown," "Six," "Tootsie" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Here's the full lineup of shows and dates:

Ain't too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Sept. 20-Oct. 2, 2022

Hadestown: Oct. 11-23, 2022

Frozen The Musical: Nov. 2-13, 2022

Six: Jan. 24-Feb. 5, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird: Feb. 28-March 12, 2023

Tootsie: March 21-April 2, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar: May 9-21, 2023

Wicked: April 12-May 7, 2023

Season ticket packages of seven or eight shows go on sale June 6. The eight-show package includes Wicked. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later.

The Fox also is hosting seven shows as season specials:

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 1-4, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Dec. 11, 2022

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 16-17, 2022

Elf: Dec. 20-24, 2022

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical: Jan. 6-8, 2023

Les Miserables: Jan. 17-22, 2023

Blue Man Group: Feb. 10-12, 2023

Go to the Fabulous Fox website for more details.

The Fabulous Fox is eager to celebrate its 40th Anniversary with an incredible lineup in the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank... Posted by The Fabulous Fox on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The theatre recently announced a rollback of COVID-19 policies. Guests no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test to see a show at the theatre.