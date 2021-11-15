Don't miss your shot to see Hamilton at the Fox. Here's when you can get tickets

The Hamilton ticket lottery is also coming back.

ST. LOUIS — Set your alarm so you don't miss your shot to see Hamilton at the Fabulous Fox Theatre next spring. The show was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get ready to click as fast as Lin-Manuel Miranda can rap, because single tickets for the wildly-popular show go on sale Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

The Tony Award-winning show will be in town from April 12 through May 15, 2022. This will be the second run for the musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton at The Fox. The first run was in April 2018.

Also back is the Hamilton lottery. When the show opens, The Fox said there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on that will be announced closer to the show.

Producer Jeffrey Seller also has a warning for people who might try to get tickets by any means.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," said Seller, in a press release. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the St. Louis engagement should be made through MetroTix.com.”