Fabulous Fox Theatre cancels holiday specials, resumes tours

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the cancellation of the remaining shows for the 2020 season – A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical.
Both shows were December specials on the U.S. Bank Broadway Season.
“We look forward to resuming a full holiday schedule in 2021,” said John O-Brien, director of programming for the Fabulous Fox.
While the holiday specials have been canceled, limited tours of the Fabulous Fox have resumed.
Tours will be conducted on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and will include a presentation on the Wurlitzer organ, according to a press release.
To attend a tour, you must purchase tickets in advance by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or clicking here.
In order to avoid contact, paper tickets will not be issued, and guests will instead receive tickets on their phones. Ticket sales will close at 5 p.m. the Friday prior to each tour.
In addition to touch-less ticketing, the following protocols will be followed for the safety of guests and tour guides:
- All guests are required to wear masks and will have their temperature taken with no-touch devices before entering the theatre
- Fox tour guides and personnel will wear masks and will have their temperature taken when they check in for duty
- Social distancing will be practiced and monitored during the entire tour experience
- Each tour’s capacity is limited to 15 guests
- The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned with emphasis on high touch areas prior to each tour