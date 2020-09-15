Fabulous Fox Theatre cancels holiday specials, resumes tours

A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical have been canceled

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the cancellation of the remaining shows for the 2020 season – A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical.

Both shows were December specials on the U.S. Bank Broadway Season.

“We look forward to resuming a full holiday schedule in 2021,” said John O-Brien, director of programming for the Fabulous Fox.

While the holiday specials have been canceled, limited tours of the Fabulous Fox have resumed.

Tours will be conducted on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and will include a presentation on the Wurlitzer organ, according to a press release.

To attend a tour, you must purchase tickets in advance by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or clicking here.

In order to avoid contact, paper tickets will not be issued, and guests will instead receive tickets on their phones. Ticket sales will close at 5 p.m. the Friday prior to each tour.

In addition to touch-less ticketing, the following protocols will be followed for the safety of guests and tour guides:

All guests are required to wear masks and will have their temperature taken with no-touch devices before entering the theatre

Fox tour guides and personnel will wear masks and will have their temperature taken when they check in for duty

Social distancing will be practiced and monitored during the entire tour experience

Each tour’s capacity is limited to 15 guests

The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned with emphasis on high touch areas prior to each tour