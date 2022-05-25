Entertainment lineup announced for July 4 fair in downtown St. Louis

The annual fair will take place July 2-4 – Saturday through Monday – at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since the pandemic began, live music is returning to Fair Saint Louis in downtown St. Louis.

Fair Saint Louis announced its live entertainment lineup Wednesday for this July Fourth, capping off the holiday weekend with a "90s House Party." The annual fair will take place July 2-4 – Saturday through Monday – at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Acts include X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind, Tyler Farr, Rodney Atkins, Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC.

Here's the full lineup:

Saturday, July 2

X Ambassadors

Michael B. Whit

Well Hungarians

Steve Reeb

Sunday, July 3

Third Eye Blind

Rodney Atkins

Tyler Farr

Fire for Effect

Jordan Sutter and The High Road

Dovydas

Wild Air

Yacht Rockers

Leslie Craig Duo

Monday, July 4

"90's House Party" featuring Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC, playing favorite 90s hits such as:

"Gangsters Paradise"

"This Is How We Do It"

"Funky Cold Medina"

"Bust A Move"

"All 4 Love"

Also playing Monday:

Just in Time

Lisa Ramey

Dovydas

Aftershock

Joe Dirt

Like last year, organizers are planning one big fireworks show on July 4 instead of several nights of fireworks. It will be the biggest fireworks event in the history of Fair Saint Louis, according to an event spokesperson.

This is the first time the event will have concerts and vendors since the pandemic began. In 2020, the event was canceled, and it was brought back with fewer attractions in 2021.