Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

From Oktoberfests to apple fests, there's something for everyone to enjoy on this list.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist.

We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.

From Oktoberfests to craft fairs and delicious local treats, there's something for everyone on this list.

September

Missouri

Wentzville Fall Festival

The Wentzville Fall Festival is a two-day festival featuring live music, local food and craft vendors and a children's area for kids to play. Musical acts by local bands include Steve Ewing, Fanfare and Silver Bullet.

Where: Downtown Wentzville on Main Street between Linn and McRoberts.

When: 6 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16 and 12 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17.

Price: Free to attend.

No dogs or coolers are allowed at the festival.

To learn more about the Fall Festival and see road closures, click here.

Oktoberfest at Grant's Farm

Celebrate Grant's Farm's German Heritage with Oktoberfest. Catch live music, food, beer and see all the things Grant's Farm has to offer at the weekend-long festival.

Where: Grant's Farm, 7385 Grant Road, St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16; 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18.

Price: Admission to Grant's Farm is free. Parking tickets must be purchased. VIP passes are also available for purchase. Other costs vary.

Buy a discounted parking ticket to Grant's Farm, here. Note: One parking ticket must be purchased for each vehicle. Purchase a VIP Pass for one parking ticket and up to 4 guests, here.

To learn more about Grant's Farm's Oktoberfest, click here.

Washington: Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts

The 22nd annual Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts features arts and crafts from 75 artisans and crafters. Festival visitors will find live music and a food court as they peruse downtown Washington of all the handmade items. Some of the festival's offerings include: soaps, jewelry, original artwork, clothing, handmade wood furniture and more.

Where: Downtown Washington, on Main and Elm Street at the Washington Farmer's Market, 317 West Main Street Washington, MO, 63090.

When: 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.

Price: Free to attend. Free parking.

No dogs or outside food or drink allowed at the festival.

To learn more about the Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts, click here.

St. Charles Oktoberfest

St. Charles Oktoberfest is a whole weekend of fun filled with races, for both people AND daschshunds, a meat-eating contest and so much more. There's also live music and entertainment, a children's area and plenty of beer to go around for those 21 years and over.

Where: Frontier Park, off 500 S. Riverside Drive

When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 24 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.

Price: Free entry, wristbands for alcohol purchases cost $5. Other activity costs vary. Free shuttles.

No dogs allowed, unless they are participating in the 'Weiner Takes All" dog racing on Sept. 24.

To learn more about St. Charles Oktoberfest, click here.

Jefferson City Oktoberfest

The 22nd Annual Jefferson City Oktoberfest is a day of celebration of German heritage in Southside Jefferson City. Music, craft and food vendors, a beer and wine garden, a Dachshund Derby and car show are just a few of the activities available at the festival.

Where: Broadway, Dunklin and Washington Streets in Jefferson City.

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Price: Free to attend. Other activities may cost.

To learn more about Jefferson City Oktoberfest, click here.

Illinois

Belleville Oktoberfest

Head out to Belleville for the 41st annual Belleville Oktoberfest. Enjoy live music, some great local eats and celebrate Belleville's German history with the whole family. You can also watch the wiener dog races, costume contest and stein-holding contest.

Where: Belleville, Illinois

When: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17.

Price: Free to attend. Other activity costs vary.

To learn more about Belleville Oktoberfest, click here.

Grafton: Apple Festival

The Apple Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton is an annual event. The festival features fun for the entire family with an apple pie walk, live music, a pumpkin roll, food from the Lodge's restaurant and vendor shopping. There are also activities for kids.

Where: Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton, Illinois.

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18.

Price: Free to attend. Other activities may cost.

To learn more about the Apple Festival in Grafton, click here.

Godfrey: Fall Corn Festival

The Fall Corn Festival in Godfrey has a lot to offer for the fall season. This year's Fall Corn Festival will feature a corn-eating contest, the Great Godfrey Corn Maze, a petting zoo, live music and much more.

Where: Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane Godfrey, Illinois.

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24.

Price: Free to attend. Other activities may cost.

To learn more about the Fall Corn Festival in Godfrey, click here.

Mount Vernon Fall Festival

The Mount Vernon Fall Festival kicks off the last weekend in September with lots of fun for the family. Listen to live music, watch the festival parade and visit local vendors for great products and treats.

Where: Downtown Mount Vernon, 9th Street, Mount Vernon, Illinois.

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 and 1 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.

Price: Free to attend, free parking, free entertainment. Other activities may cost.

To learn more about Mount Vernon's Fall Festival, click here.

October

Missouri

Hermann Oktoberfest

Hermann Oktoberfest is a yearly attraction with lots to see and do, for the month of October. Celebrate German heritage in Hermann with Oktoberfest! Beer, brats, live music and so much are offered during the festival. You can take a tour of the wineries, or visit some of the businesses in Hermann at the festival, too.

Where: Hermann, Missouri.

When: First four weekends in October.

Price: Free to attend. Other activity costs vary.

To learn more about Hermann Oktoberfest, click here.

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival is a 31-year-long tradition in mid-Missouri. A kickoff parade begins the two days of fun in the small town of Hartsburg. The festival is accessible by the Katy Trail. Live music, entertainment and crowning of the 2022 Pumpkin Royalty are just a few of the exciting things at the festival.

Where: Hartsburg, Missouri.

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Price: Free to attend. Other activity costs may vary. Free parking.

Dogs are allowed, but they must be on short leashes.

To learn more about Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival, click here.

Saint Charles Legends & Lanterns Festival

Legends & Lanterns is a journey through Halloween history that takes place annually in St. Charles. See some of the most notorious characters of halloween in the festival, and maybe visit the Haunted History Trail.

Where: Saint Charles, Missouri.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 - 30. Times vary.

Price: Some activities may cost.

To learn more about Legends & Lanterns, click here.

Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival

The Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival brings more than 100,000 visitors, annually. Enjoy the festivals food and craft vendors, while experiencing the small town-charm of Kimmswick. There are also activities for kids like train rides, face painters and a petting zoo.

Where: Kimmswick, Missouri.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.

Price: Free to attend. Free parking. Other activity costs vary.

To learn more about Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival, click here.

Illinois

Lebanon Fall Festival

Visit Lebanon's Fall Festival to enjoy some delicious fall treats while perusing the arts and crafts vendors at the festival. Listen to live, local music and check out all Lebanon has to offer.

Where: West Saint Louis Street, Lebanon, Illinois.

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.

Price: Free to attend. Other activities may cost.

To learn more about Lebanon's Fall Festival, click here.

Waterloo: PumpkinFest

PumpkinFest in Waterloo is an event dedicated to family fun. Enjoy the products from more than 100 vendors at the festival, play games hosted my local businesses and community groups and enjoy food and live music at the fest. Kids can get their faces painted and meet characters like Mirabel from "Encanto" and Moana!

Where: Outside the Monroe County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street,

Waterloo, Illinois.

Waterloo, Illinois. When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday. Oct. 8.

Price: Free to attend. Some activities may cost.

To learn more about PumpkinFest, click here.

See a fall festival we missed or you want featured? Email us the name of the festival and some information about it to KSDK-Web@ksdk.com.