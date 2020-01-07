Where to watch fireworks in the St. Louis area

Although some Fourth of July events have been canceled due to the pandemic, here are some events that are still happening

ST. LOUIS — Several Fourth of July events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some events are still happening – with social distancing guidelines in place.

Here are the places you can watch fireworks in the St. Louis area.

Drive-In St. Louis

Drive-In St. Louis is hosting Freedom Fest over the holiday weekend. The event will include concerts, fireworks, movies and a classic car show.

You can buy admission parking passes for $50 per car at the gate and $70 at the gate on the Fourth of July.

The holiday event will be held from Jul 2 to July 5 at POWERplex, located outside the old St. Louis Mills outlet mall.

St. Charles

St. Charles will be holding a riverfront fireworks display on the Fourth of July. The display is expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.

The city is encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.

Union

The Union Parks Department is planning to host a fireworks display on July 3 at Veterans Memorial Park at 9:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park is located at 600 Progress Parkway in Union.

Edwardsville

The City of Edwardsville is going on with its fireworks celebration to be held July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at the Edwardsville High School track.

Grafton

The City of Grafton will be holding its fireworks display on July 2 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Grafton Riverfront.

O’Fallon, Illinois

The City of O’Fallon will be holding a fireworks display on July 5.

The Fireworks Over O’Fallon event will be held at around 8:30 p.m. and fireworks will be launched near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.

What's canceled?





Several Fourth of July events have been canceled in the St. Louis area due to the pandemic, including: