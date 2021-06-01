Foo Fighters bringing their tour to St. Louis this summer

The band will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 3

ST. LOUIS — Rock band Foo Fighters is coming to St. Louis this summer.

The band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Radkey, a punk rock band from St. Joseph, Missouri, will also be performing at the concert.

Foo Fighters were supposed to tour last year to commemorate their 25th anniversary, but that didn't happen due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. To purchase tickets, visit the Live Nation website here.