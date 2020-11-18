Fox Theatre cancels shows through spring 2021

“Our Broadway producers have expressed their desire to get shows back into rehearsals and touring again as soon as possible. Titles and dates are shifting across the country as new routes are booked and that, unfortunately, includes all of the shows originally on our spring schedule,” said Fox director of programming John O’Brien. “We will announce a new schedule for what will now be the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Season as soon as it is prudent to do so."