Fox Theatre cancels shows through spring 2021

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre has postponed the shows on its 2020-2021 Broadway season ticket package, including "Frozen," "Pretty Woman: The Muscial," and "Hairspray."
Hamilton, which was postponed earlier this year, is scheduled to return to the Fox in the spring of 2022.
The following is a list of shows and dates that have been postponed:
- "Frozen": Feb 10-21, 2021
- "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations": March 2-14, 2021
- Blue Man Group: March 19-21, 2021
- "The Prom": April 16-18, 2021
- "Pretty Woman: The Musical": April 27-May 9, 2021
- "Hairspray": May 21-23, 2021
“Our Broadway producers have expressed their desire to get shows back into rehearsals and touring again as soon as possible. Titles and dates are shifting across the country as new routes are booked and that, unfortunately, includes all of the shows originally on our spring schedule,” said Fox director of programming John O’Brien. “We will announce a new schedule for what will now be the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Season as soon as it is prudent to do so."