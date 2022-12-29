Free or cheap things to do in St. Louis with the kids on holiday break

Parents and caregivers have lots of options to wear out their kids during holiday break without breaking the bank

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The holiday break is here, and for parents, that means finding things to do with the kids. It can be hard work searching for things to do that won't break the bank, so here are a few ideas that are free or cheap (and can also be on your list for any day out of the year.)

St. Louis Science Center and Planetarium

It's always free to go to the St. Louis Science Center and Planetarium, but you can also add on paid experiences, like the Omnimax Theater, stem classes and more.

This year for New Year's Eve, you can also buy tickets to one of several light shows - Michael Jackson, the Beatles and Pink Floyd are on the schedule.

Missouri History Museum

The Missouri History Museum is also a fun place to take the kids, and it's just down the road.

The museum has a free indoor, history clubhouse for kids, but this week, there's also a Winter Getaway program in the mornings. There are also gallery talks and even a hip-hop night.

On New Year's Eve, there's art, games and a live musical performance before a balloon drop at noon!

Gateway Arch

Nothing says St. Louis quite like the Gateway Arch. If you didn't know, the museum opened in 2018, so there's a chance with the pandemic, you haven't had time to get out there.

The museum is free and highlights the founding of our great city up until the building of the Gateway Arch in 1965.

Winterfest

Winterfest, which is also run by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation reopened this week and is running through January 1st at Kiener Plaza.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 30 for a free kids' skate from noon to 8 p.m.

There are a lot of great things happening this week, and if you want your event featured, send an email to m li@ksdk.com.