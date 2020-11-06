Garth Brooks ‘drive-in experience’ coming to St. Louis area

The one-night-only concert will be held on June 27 at the Starlite Drive-In

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Garth Brooks is holding a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on one night only.

The concert will be the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, according to garthbrooks.com.

The Starlite Drive-In in Washington County is one of the theaters that will be hosting the event. The owner, Doug Mercille, told 5 on Your Side his theater will likely do four showings – two early and two late.

Mercille said the Starlite Drive-In opened in 1952 and has been in his family since 1968.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 11 a.m. on June 19. Tickets are general admission and availability will be limited. The tickets cost $100 and each ticket will admit one passenger car or truck.

The concert will be held on June 27 and "will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.”

