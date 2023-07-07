Get the full floating experience in Bourbon, Missouri

Blue Springs Ranch will fill your weekend with all the outdoor activities you could want.

BOURBON, Mo. — If you need a dose of the great outdoors, this week's "One Tank Trip" is the perfect place.

Blue Springs Ranch, in Bourbon, Missouri, is about 80 miles and 80 minutes from downtown St. Louis.

Yeehaw!

When I drove into Blue Springs Ranch in Bourbon, Missouri for our "One Tank Trips" segment, I realized they are experts at giving the full-service Meramec River floating experience. But, I didn’t think I’d be spending any time up on a horse as well!

My buddy’s name is Cody. I wondered if he could sense my apprehension. If he could, he never showed it. The staff at Blue Springs Ranch really specializes in making things go smoothly, whether it’s horseback riding, floating on rafts or canoes, hiking up to an unmatched view with Bob, spending the night in a sweet cabin or even finding the perfect spot to rough it in a tent.

BSR is a family affair with a warm community experience. This "One Tank Trip" is absolutely worth the time.

Just go west on I-44 for 72 miles to Bourbon, Missouri. Then 6 miles south on Route N and I can’t miss Blue Springs Ranch.

Travel time: 1 hour 18 minutes.

Way less than a tank of gas round trip!

