Giving season continues: By Jack brings local charities, artists together with limited edition merch

ST. LOUIS - The giving season doesn’t have to end in the new year! With By Jack’s “12 Months of Giving” initiative, the giving season has actually just begun.

Throughout 2023, By Jack is working with local artists to design a special piece of artwork that will be put on merchandise and sold in support of a local charity.

Each month, a different paired artist and charity will have the floor on By Jack’s site to sell items like t-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs.

The launch of 12 Months of Giving begins with the pairing of local artist Cbabi Bayoc and the St. Patrick Center for January of 2023.

Carlie Lawrence shared the initiative with Dana DiPiazza on Show Me St. Louis Tuesday morning alongside Anna Olwig with St. Patrick Center.

Carlie says the idea is to bring awareness and support to local artists and charities while kicking off the new year with selfless acts. Despite the end of the year getting the term “season of giving,” there is no reason the selflessness can’t continue year-round.

In addition to purchasing the art-embellished merchandise online, Anna encourages the public to visit StPatrickCenter.org to review volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and the online donation portal.

To view and support Cbabi Bayoc’s artwork, click here.

To purchase merchandise with Cbabi Bayoc’s custom artwork, click here or visit ByJack.com/Giving.