Find high-flying adventure, family water fun and a legendary state park in Grafton, Illinois

It's a trip you shouldn't miss that takes way less than one tank of gas.

GRAFTON, Ill. — Some weekend trips in the St. Louis area take a full tank. This one does not.

This week's destination in Today in St. Louis' “One Tank Trips” series is Grafton, Illinois, just across the river from St. Louis.

J. D. Lorton and his mom and dad have built a truly remarkable place to visit in Grafton, Illinois. This town is already deserving of a visit, but Aeries Resort makes Grafton truly extraordinary.

You can take a cruise down Aeries' new Alpine Rollercoaster. Weaving through the forest powered only by gravity, it's something I've never seen or heard about before now.

Make sure you let Jeff bend your ear about how he got the idea for it and exactly how he built this coaster!

By the way, Jeff has built everything at Aeries over the years. He's a one-of-a-kind human being and entrepreneur.

Then, make sure you include The Loading Dock for drinks and eats, Raging Rivers to cool off, and Pere Marquette for jaw-dropping history and exercise.

Next week, we're going on a float trip!