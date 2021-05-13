Grant’s Farm announces reopening date

The farm will open for general admission at the end of the month

ST. LOUIS — “The goat’s out of the bag...”

Grant’s Farm announced it will reopen for general admission on May 28. The farm made the announcement on its social media pages Thursday morning.

The park will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week through Aug. 22.

Visitors will be able to check out the farm’s new experiences which include the Clydesdale Adventure, Backstage Animal Adventure, Deer Park Adventure and Friday Nights at the Farm. Both the Clydesdale and Backstage Animal adventures are $25 each.

"Social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements and other safety guidelines will be observed throughout the park to ensure a safe and pleasurable visit," Grant's Farm announced in a news release.

To visit the farm, reservations are required, and guests also have the opportunity to reserve parking. For more information on the farm’s new experiences and COVID-19 guidelines, visit the Grant’s Farm website.

“We are excited to reopen all park amenities to the public following a successful re-opening of Deer Park Adventures earlier this month,” said Grant’s Farm general manager Scott Smith. “Everything guests know and love about Grant’s Farm is back – along with a few expanded and enhanced experiences."

The goat's out of the bag... we're OPENING for general admission starting May 28th!



Check out our new experiences, or browse the all-new Value Parking packages if you're a frequent visitor. Reservations are required.



The adventure starts now: https://t.co/yeMs1sh78k pic.twitter.com/Brj1NehC5W — Grant's Farm (@GrantsFarm) May 13, 2021

Grant’s Farm previously opened earlier this month for its Deer Park Adventure.

The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to 10 people. During the experience, visitors venture into areas unreachable by tram and meet a variety of animal species including Water Buffalo, Watusi and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to hand feed those animals and, for a limited time, bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm goats near the Tiergarten.