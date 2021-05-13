Grant’s Farm announces reopening date

ST. LOUIS — “The goat’s out of the bag...”
Grant’s Farm announced it will reopen for general admission on May 28. The farm made the announcement on its social media pages Thursday morning.
The park will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week through Aug. 22.
Visitors will be able to check out the farm’s new experiences which include the Clydesdale Adventure, Backstage Animal Adventure, Deer Park Adventure and Friday Nights at the Farm. Both the Clydesdale and Backstage Animal adventures are $25 each.
"Social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements and other safety guidelines will be observed throughout the park to ensure a safe and pleasurable visit," Grant's Farm announced in a news release.
To visit the farm, reservations are required, and guests also have the opportunity to reserve parking. For more information on the farm’s new experiences and COVID-19 guidelines, visit the Grant’s Farm website.
“We are excited to reopen all park amenities to the public following a successful re-opening of Deer Park Adventures earlier this month,” said Grant’s Farm general manager Scott Smith. “Everything guests know and love about Grant’s Farm is back – along with a few expanded and enhanced experiences."
Grant’s Farm previously opened earlier this month for its Deer Park Adventure.
The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to 10 people. During the experience, visitors venture into areas unreachable by tram and meet a variety of animal species including Water Buffalo, Watusi and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to hand feed those animals and, for a limited time, bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm goats near the Tiergarten.
Guests can upgrade their experience with a snack pack for $25 or a cooler of Anheuser-Busch products for $50. The Deer Park Adventure is $350 per group and comes with two parking spots and a cooler of sodas and waters. At the end of the journey, guests will receive a beverage of choice – soda or water for children and AB products for those 21 and over.