ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the 2019-2020 lineup for the U.S. Bank Broadway Series on Saturday.

The series will feature some shows that have already been in St. Louis with four shows that will be making their St. Louis debut.

List of shows in the series:

HELLO, DOLLY! 

October 1-13, 2019

Jimmy Buffett’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE 

October 18-20, 2019

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 

October 22 – November 3, 2019

STOMP 

November 15-17, 2019

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE 

November 29-30, 2019

WICKED 

December 4-29, 2019

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL 

January 15-26, 2020

JERSEY BOYS 

January 30 – February 2, 2020

RIVERDANCE New 25th Anniversary Show 

February 14-16, 2020

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

 February 21-23, 2020

THE BAND’S VISIT 

February 25 – March 8, 2020

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 

March 17 – 29, 2020

CATS 

April 7-19, 2020

HAMILTON 

May 5 – June 7, 2020

Click here for more information