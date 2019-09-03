ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the 2019-2020 lineup for the U.S. Bank Broadway Series on Saturday.
The series will feature some shows that have already been in St. Louis with four shows that will be making their St. Louis debut.
List of shows in the series:
HELLO, DOLLY!
October 1-13, 2019
Jimmy Buffett’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
October 18-20, 2019
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
October 22 – November 3, 2019
STOMP
November 15-17, 2019
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
November 29-30, 2019
WICKED
December 4-29, 2019
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
January 15-26, 2020
JERSEY BOYS
January 30 – February 2, 2020
RIVERDANCE New 25th Anniversary Show
February 14-16, 2020
RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
February 21-23, 2020
THE BAND’S VISIT
February 25 – March 8, 2020
Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
March 17 – 29, 2020
CATS
April 7-19, 2020
HAMILTON
May 5 – June 7, 2020
Click here for more information