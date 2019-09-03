ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the 2019-2020 lineup for the U.S. Bank Broadway Series on Saturday.

The series will feature some shows that have already been in St. Louis with four shows that will be making their St. Louis debut.

List of shows in the series:

HELLO, DOLLY!

October 1-13, 2019

Jimmy Buffett’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

October 18-20, 2019

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

October 22 – November 3, 2019

STOMP

November 15-17, 2019

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

November 29-30, 2019

WICKED

December 4-29, 2019

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

January 15-26, 2020

JERSEY BOYS

January 30 – February 2, 2020

RIVERDANCE New 25th Anniversary Show

February 14-16, 2020

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

February 21-23, 2020

THE BAND’S VISIT

February 25 – March 8, 2020

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

March 17 – 29, 2020

CATS

April 7-19, 2020

HAMILTON

May 5 – June 7, 2020

Click here for more information