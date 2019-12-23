ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced when single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public.

Non-season ticket holders looking to see the hit musical in St. Louis can purchase their seats beginning Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. St. Louis time.

Tickets can be bought online at metrotix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox box office at 531 N. Grand Blvd.

Prices will range from $89 to $189. There will be a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There’s a maximum of eight tickets that can be bought per household.

The popular lottery system also will return, offering musical lovers the chance to see Hamilton for just $10. The Fabulous Fox will have 40 $10 seats available for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to opening night.

‘Hamilton’ will be at the Fox from May 5 through June 7, 2020.

