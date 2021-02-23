Funding vote expected Tuesday on delayed Hazelwood sports complex

Developers want to transform the former St. Louis Mills Mall into a massive sports complex called PowerPlex

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — In 2018, there was a big announcement that the mostly vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall (formerly St. Louis Mills) would be transformed into the POWERplex.

The vision by the developers at that time was to build a $63 million sports complex that would host more than 180 major sports tournaments and special events per year. The public-private partnership would include six major sports venues, 13 restaurants, hotels and more than a dozen sports-focused retail stores.

The goal was for many of the sports complexes to be ready by the fall of 2020. But then came a worldwide pandemic. In the latest release from the group behind the POWERplex it states it’s on track for closing and construction to happen this year.

Crucial to the project's funding is $6 million in tax money from St. Louis County. Tuesday night, the County Council is slated to vote on whether to give millions from the convention and recreation trust fund to the POWERplex project.

The developer of POWERplex said the $6 million from St. Louis County's hotel tax only accounts for 10% of project costs but said it's vital to the total funding package.

The County Council was slated to vote on the funding at last week's meeting but the POWERplex group said it was tabled because two council members wanted more time to consider the viability of the project.

"Now the Developers, the city of Hazelwood and 6 other major funding sources are ready to move the project forward this spring. However, two members of the County Council are now trying to derail the project and backtrack on the county's prior commitment," the POWERplex group said in a news release.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy sent the following statement to 5 On Your Side:

"Several items were requested after last week's meeting that I'm still reviewing, including information about the fund balance of the hotel/motels sales tax fund as well as additional data about the viability of the project. No doubt there's an incredible vision here, but we owe it to County residents to make sure the project is economically sustainable before making such a sizeable investment."