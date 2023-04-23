How to watch the coronation of King Charles III in St. Louis

Viewers all over the world will be watching King Charles III’s coronation, and you can watch it live on 5 On Your Side.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It’s set to be a historic event – the coronation of King Charles III. It will be held early Saturday morning.

This is the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years, and only the second to be televised. For many of us, it will be the largest show of pomp and circumstance we’ve ever seen.

Though the ceremony is happening across the pond in London, you can watch it live from the comfort of your own home right here on 5 On Your Side.

Our coverage begins at 4 a.m. with the NBC News Special, Coronation of King Charles III. Due to this special coverage, our 6 a.m. newscast will be pre-empted. 5 On Your Side at 9 a.m. will air as usual.

What is a coronation?

According to the Royal Collection Trust, a coronation formally invests a monarch with their regal powers. The ceremony is lavish, and the monarch is presented with ceremonial objects. It's when the crown is physically placed on the monarch's head. King Charles III will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Last week, the Church of England published the liturgy for the coronation, so you can follow along with the ceremony from home.

Facts about King Charles III

He was born Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

King Charles is 74 years old.

He became heir apparent in 1952 at the age of 3, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II became Queen.

The King was the first heir to see his mother crowned as Queen.

In 2017, Prince Charles became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British history.

He was the first heir to the throne to earn a college degree (he started as an archaeology and anthropology major, and then switched to history).

King Charles established more than 20 charities during his time as Prince of Wales.

He’s passionate about sustainability and has championed actions for a sustainable future for decades.

You can read more facts about King Charles on the Royal Family’s website.

The Line of Succession