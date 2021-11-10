'Your love is a masterpiece': How you can win a Van Gogh-themed wedding

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be in St. Louis for a limited time.

ST. LOUIS — We know planning a wedding can be a 'piece of work,' but you may not have to.

That's because Saint Louis Bride is partnering with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to give art-lovers the wedding of their dreams through a contest. One lucky couple will have the chance to get married inside the exhibit's Starry Night Pavilion in front of 50 guests.

"Your love is a masterpiece. It swirls and glows like a starry night. It’s as wild and bright as a field of sunflowers. It’s romantic and delicious like dinner at a Parisian cafe," wrote contest organizers.

In regards to the details of the wedding, all of the arrangements are being supplied by St. Louis' top wedding service companies.

Wedding day: November 10, 2021, with Carolyn Burke STL officiating the ceremony.

Decor: All Seasons Linen, flowers will coordinate with Vincent’s works will be provided by Wildflowers LLC

Following the wedding ceremony and reception, the newly married couple will stay at the Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton in their Van Gogh-themed room and enjoy breakfast for two the next morning.

Couples can enter to win by sharing their story and photo. Winners will be announced on Oct. 6.

Even if you aren't tying the knot, you can still enjoy the masterpiece.

"Beyond Van Gogh uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Van Gogh... using his dreams, his thoughts, and his words to drive the experience as a narrative," according to exhibit coordinators. "Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear and flow across surfaces."