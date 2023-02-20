Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll to perform in St. Louis area

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

ST. LOUIS — Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll will perform in the St. Louis area as part of his North American Tour.

The Backroad Baptism Tour will take place in 44 cities and includes a stop on Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights.

The tour will kick off at the end of July and will feature tour openers including Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Josh Adam Meyers and more. Jelly Roll will also open on several dates throughout September for Eric Church.

The tour will also make a stop on Aug. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center.

Jelly Roll is known for his multi-genre career and independently releases his own music. He blends Old-School Rap, Classic Rock, Country and Soul into his music, according to a press release.

He recently earned his first No. 1 on country radio with his debut country single "Son Of A Sinner." He dominated Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart with the single for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. The packages will include premium seats, VIP lounge access, a limited edition tour poster and more.

Find the full list of tour dates and how to buy tickets on Jelly Roll's website.