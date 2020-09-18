Aniston, Pitt break the internet with flirty 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' table read

The event gathered the 1982 film's star Sean Penn along with others

They were once the top Hollywood super couple, and possibly the first to become known by a blended name, #Brennifer.

We loved Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt because they were just so darn cute together, but sadly, it did not last.

And while rumors of the couple reuniting began shortly after Pitt's split with Angelina Jolie, nothing has come of it, until now.

The former couple took part in a celebrity Zoom event Thursday night for a table reading of teen classic "Fast Times at Ridgemont High".

The event gathered the 1982 film's star Sean Penn along with Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey and more. Comedian Dane Cook hosted the event and raised $50,000 for charity CORE.

But, the one moment that lit up the internet was when Pitt and Aniston acted out a racy scene as their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton.

"Hi, Brad," Aniston as Linda said. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Check out the reactions of the cast to the scene. Their faces, especially Morgan Freeman's reactions are priceless.